Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA -- ECHO secured the last slot to the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup after defeating RSG in the lower bracket finals of the MPL Season 11 playoffs held at the SMX Convention Center, Sunday.

ECHO will be joining Blacklist as they represent the Philippines in the mid-season competition held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The tournament will include regions outside Southeast Asia for this year's edition.

Echo bested RSG in a best of 5 series. RSG will end the season at 3rd place as a result and will be dethroned of the MSC title.

Echo will next face Blacklist in a best-of-7 series, at 5 p.m. today at the SMX Convention Center

