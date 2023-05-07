Home  >  Sports

MPL Season 11: ECHO punches last MSC ticket over 2022 titleholders RSG

Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 07 2023 01:58 PM

Courtesy: MPL Philippines 
Courtesy: MPL Philippines 

MANILA -- ECHO secured the last slot to the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup after defeating RSG in the lower bracket finals of the MPL Season 11 playoffs held at the SMX Convention Center, Sunday. 

ECHO will be joining Blacklist as they represent the Philippines in the mid-season competition held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The tournament will include regions outside Southeast Asia for this year's edition.

Echo bested RSG in a best of 5 series. RSG will end the season at 3rd place as a result and will be dethroned of the MSC title. 

Echo will next face Blacklist in a best-of-7 series, at 5 p.m. today at the SMX Convention Center

More details to follow

