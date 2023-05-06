MPL Season 11: Blacklist secures first slot to MSC 2023

MANILA (UPDATE) - Blacklist International on Saturday secured the first slot to the 2023 edition of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup after a 3-1 win against RSG Slate Philippines in their upper bracket final playoff match at the SMX Convention Center.

Blacklist will also secure a spot to the MPL Season 11 Grand Finals, as they gear to nab their 4th local title in 5th seasons. Blacklist are off to complete a miracle run after ending the regular season at 3rd place.

This will be the team's second MSC appearance, after placing 2nd during MSC 2021, against fellow Pinoy team, Execration.

A crucial pickoff by Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario on John "Irrad" Abarrientos in the late frame of Game 4 was all it took for Blacklist to secure the series, as a result of capitalizing off an RSG error 20 minutes into the series.

Wise, who struggled to make an impact in Game 4 before making the series-clinching play, had 2 kills, 4 deaths 10 assists for the Game 4 MVP plum.

Blacklist handily secured Games 1 and 2, before RSG went for a landslide win in Game 3.

RSG, the reigning MSC champs, will have another chance to requalify for the competition and bag a finals seat against reigning world champions Echo in an elimination match, Sunday morning.