MANILA -- Volleyball star Alyssa Valdez will carry the Philippine flag during the opening ceremony of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia on Friday.

The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) on Tuesday announced that Valdez, the captain of the women's national volleyball team, will lead the Philippine delegation at the 60,000-seat Morodok Techo Stadium in Phnom Penh.

"Alyssa best fits our goal of an almost all-female delegation in the opening ceremony," POC President Mayor Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino said in a statement. "She's not only the face of Philippine volleyball, but Philippine sports as well."

This is the second time that Valdez has been named the country's flag-bearer for the biennial event, having first done so in 2015 in Singapore.

"It's such an honor to be the flag bearer for this year's SEA games. It's a big responsibility but I'm grateful for the trust given to me once again," said Valdez, one of seven Creamline players in the women's national volleyball team.

"I first had the opportunity to carry our Philippine flag in 2015 in Singapore and it was an unforgettable experience," she added. "I share this with all the women in sports who brought honor and glory to the country."

Valdez will fly to Cambodia on Friday, ahead of the rest of the squad who will leave for Phnom Penh on Saturday.

The bulk of the Philippine delegation in the opening ceremony will be female athletes, with Tolentino and chef-de-mission Chito Loyzaga the only men joining the parade.

The parade participants will be wearing Francis Libiran-designed white barongs over black pants. The Francis Libiran Araw Barong Tagalog is made out of Philippine jusi fabric and materials and features an intricate embroidery of the Philippine flag.

The Cambodia SEA Games Organizing Committee limited to 50 the number of athletes for each nation for the traditional parade of athletes.

Joining Valdez in the women's national volleyball team are six of her Creamline teammates: Jia De Guzman, Jema Galanza, Tots Carlos, Ced Domingo, Michele Gumabao, and Kyla Atienza.

Completing the team are: Cignal’s Maria Angelica Cayuna and Glaudine Troncoso, PLDT’s Kathleen Faith Arado and Dell Palomata, Choco Mucho’s Cherry Rose Nunag and Katrina Mae Tolentino and Chery Tiggo’s Mylene Paat.

Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses is also part of Souza de Brito’s staff, along with Cherry Rose Macatangay, trainer Raffy Mosuela, and strength and conditioning coach Grace Gomez.

The Philippines finished fourth in the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam last year.