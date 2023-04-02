Alyssa Valdez will be the captain of the women's national volleyball team to the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia. PVL Media

MANILA -- Creamline star Alyssa Valdez will lead the way for the Philippine women's national volleyball team that will compete in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia this May.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) on Sunday announced the composition of the women's squad that is seeking a podium breakthrough in the biennial event, with Valdez set to be the team captain.

Valdez will be joined by six of her teammates in the Cool Smashers, who recently won the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference. These are: Jia De Guzman, Jema Galanza, Tots Carlos, Ced Domingo, Michele Gumabao, and Kyla Atienza.

For Valdez, this will be her return to action after missing the entirety of the All-Filipino tournament due to a knee injury that she suffered in the Reinforced Conference last December.

Completing the team are: Cignal’s Maria Angelica Cayuna and Glaudine Troncoso, PLDT’s Kathleen Faith Arado and Dell Palomata, Choco Mucho’s Cherry Rose Nunag and Katrina Mae Tolentino and Chery Tiggo’s Mylene Paat.

Jorge Edson Souza De Brito will call the shots for the squad. Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses is part of his staff, along with Cherry Rose Macatangay, trainer Raffy Mosuela, and strength and conditioning coach Grace Gomez.

The Philippines finished fourth in the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam last year.

The Cambodia SEA Games formally opens on May 5, but the volleyball tournament will get a head start on May 3 at the Morodok Techo Elephant Hall.