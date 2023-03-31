Alyssa Valdez says may return for SEA Games

Creamline captain Alyssa Valdez at the bench after injuring her right knee. PVL Media/file

Creamline's Alyssa Valdez is hoping she will be able to recover fully by the time the national volleyball team competes in the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Valdez, who sat out the PVL All-Filipino finals due to a knee injury, said there is a small chance she will be able to suit up for the team.

"I'm really recovering well. Hopefully magkitakita tayo asap... Hopefully malapit na. My doctors, coaches want me back 100 percent," said Valdez following Creamline's emotional title victory over Petro Gazz on Thursday.

"There's always a chance naman, even a small chance to help... kung anumang makakatulong sa national team."

If not, there will be seven of her teammates beefing up the nationals' campaign.

Other Cool Masters anticipated to suit up for the national team include Jia Morado-De Guzman, Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza, Michele Gumabao, and Kyla Atienza.

Valdez said the crews familiarity with each other will boost their campaign in Cambodia.

"For the past years we're really looking for the system and familiarity of the team. Hopefully it will be an advantage for us going to the SEA Games," said Valdez.

The Creamline team captain was also proud of her teammates' title finish in the All-Filipino Conference.

"Grabe this series talaga. I'm just very proud of them. Super focused sila this conference and I'm very proud and happy they acheived 'yung pinaghirapan nila," said Valdez.

She admitted there were times she wanted to join the team on the court whenever they were threatened by the Angels during their best-of-three title series.

But Valdez said her teammates never wavered.

"I really wanna help the team kahit saang bagay, maliit man na bagay. Pero sobrang laking tiwala ko sa kanila na they will fight for each other, so talagang confident din ako para sa kanila," she said.