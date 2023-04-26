POC taps chef for Team PH in SEA Games

Renowned chef Bruce Lim is the official chef for Team Philippines in the SEA Games. Handout photo.

MANILA -- The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) has tapped the services of an international chef to cater to the nutritional needs of Filipino athletes in the upcoming Southeast Asian Games.

Renowned chef Bruce Lim has been tasked to take care of Team Philippines' nutritional needs in Cambodia, according to POC President Mayor Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino

"In as much as we cater to the needs of our athletes and coaches in the competition arena, the POC is also putting premium on their nutritional needs," Tolentino said in a statement, Wednesday. "We tapped chef Bruce for that purpose."

Lim was the executive chef appointed by the Philippine SEA Games Organizing Committee when the country hosted the biennial event in 2019. This year, he will be serving 804 athletes who will see action in the SEA Games in Phnom Penh.

He is already in Cambodia with Team Philippines deputy chefs de mission Leonora “Len” Escollante and Paolo Tancontian, who coordinated his function with the Cambodia SEA Games Organizing Committee.

Per Tolentino, Filipino athletes who do not have access to the Games Mess Hall can have their food delivered to their hotels and competition venues.

The SEA Games will take place from May 5 to 17.