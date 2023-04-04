Philippines' Alyssa Valdez spikes the ball during the women's quarter-final volleyball match between Philippines and China at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta on August 29, 2018. Money Sharma, AFP/FILE

MANILA – Volleyball star Alyssa Valdez is raring to recover faster from her knee injury as she has been tapped, yet again, to be part of the Philippine women’s volleyball team.

But for the first time, Valdez will be taking the skipper position of the national team when it heads to the Southeast Asian Games in May in Cambodia.

While she was overwhelmed to be trusted as the team captain, the multi-titled athlete is focusing on her recovery to be 100% ready for the Philippine flag.

“Honestly, hindi ko rin... Sobrang speechless talaga. I was overwhelmed by it. Kasi I really never thought... I'm actually recovering from my injury, and I think that's one of my motivations also -- to be at 100% pagdating sa SEA Games because of that responsibility as well,” Valdez said.

“You don't wanna go there, syempre, na hindi ka 100% so isa din sa mga motivation ko. And honestly, sobrang happy din to be not just to be the captain, but to be part of the national team.”

Valdez, who was not able to suit up in the championship run of Creamline Cool Smashers in the PVL All-Filipino Conference due to her knee injury, is not worried about leading the team, noting that her teammates for SEA Games are leaders too.

According to her, most of them have etched their name in the volleyball scene with some of them -- Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza, and Mylene Paat --capturing MVP trophies in many competitions.

“They're all leaders in their own right. Lahat halos nag-MVPs na, lahat may mga talagang napatunayan na sa volleyball so I don't think may gagawin pa ako to lead them. But, we're just really hoping na maenjoy namin itong SEA Games namin na ito and talagang mabigay namin yung lahat,” Valdez continued.

The phenom is also hoping to forge a good partnership with head coach Jorge Souza de Brito to tow the team effectively when they seek to end the medal drought of the country in women’s volleyball in the biennial meet.

Valdez, who has been a staple name in the national team, played under the tutelage of Souza de Brito in the previous SEA Games.

“Coach Jorge has been very, very vocal kung ano gusto niya, anong kailangan ng team, ano yung gusto niya maging character namin on and off the court. So, I hope it will be a good communication, better communication and effective communication ang mangyayari sa amin so I could relay also that to the whole team,” she added.

Valdez will be joined by six of her teammates in the Cool Smashers, who recently won the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference. They are: Jia De Guzman, Jema Galanza, Tots Carlos, Ced Domingo, Michele Gumabao, and Kyla Atienza.

Completing the team are: Cignal’s Maria Angelica Cayuna and Glaudine Troncoso, PLDT’s Kathleen Faith Arado and Dell Palomata, Choco Mucho’s Cherry Rose Nunag and Katrina Mae Tolentino and Chery Tiggo’s Mylene Paat.

Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses is also part of Souza de Brito’s staff, along with Cherry Rose Macatangay, trainer Raffy Mosuela, and strength and conditioning coach Grace Gomez.

The Philippines finished fourth in the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam last year.

The Cambodia SEA Games formally opens on May 5, but the volleyball tournament will get a head start on May 3 at the Morodok Techo Elephant Hall.

RELATED VIDEO