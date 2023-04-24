Marcos assures SEAG-bound athletes of support

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. with Filipino athletes during their send-off for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the PICC, April 24, 2023. Photo courtesy of the Philippine Sports Commission.

MANILA -- Over 800 Filipino athletes will be competing in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia next month, seeking to build on a fourth place finish from last year's edition in Vietnam.

Send-off rites for the Philippine delegation were held Monday at the Philippine International Convention Center, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assuring the athletes of support.

"You have 107 million na kakampi na walang ginawa kung hindi magdasal na maging successful sa inyo, walang ginawa kung hindi isipin kung papaano kayo panalunin, kung papaano kayo tulungan, kung papaano kayong palakasin," Marcos said.

"Kahit nandoon kayo sa Phnom Penh, kahit nasa Cambodia kami ay maririnig niyo. Basta makinig kayo nang mabuti, maririnig niyo ‘yung sigaw namin to encourage you."

The Philippines finished in fourth place in the delayed 2021 SEA Games held last year in Hanoi, winning 52 gold medals, 70 silvers, and 105 bronzes. Sports officials were pleased with Team Philippines' performance, given the issues that athletes encountered in terms of preparation and training.

Gymnast Carlos Yulo emerged as the most bemedalled Filipino athlete last year, with five gold medals out of the seven events he competed in. Olympians like Hidilyn Diaz, EJ Obiena, and Eumir Marcial lived up to expectations by dominating their respective sports.

But Gilas Pilipinas disappointed, ceding the gold medal to Indonesia to end the country's dominance in men's basketball.

They will be out for revenge in Phnom Penh, this time with naturalized player Justin Brownlee leading the way. The Gilas Pilipinas Women, meanwhile, are eyeing a third straight gold medal.

However, Diaz will skip the SEA Games to compete in the Asian Weightlifting Championships, while Marcial is dealing with an injury to his right hand. Yulo, meanwhile, will be limited to just four events per the rules set by host nation Cambodia.

Marcos vowed to continue backing Filipino athletes and the Philippine sports programs.

"If this administration, this government, can do anything more to support our athletes, to support sports in our country, that this administration can do, that I personally can do, you please make sure you will tell me because we are all rooting for you," he said.

The SEA Games will take place from May 5 to 17, but Filipino athletes will already be in action on Saturday, April 29 as the men's football team take on Indonesia in group play.

