(Photo courtesy: @ExecrationGG on Twitter)

Five-man Pinoy Dota 2 squad Execration faces another group stage exit as they failed to advance in the playoffs of ESL One Berlin Major in Germany.

Their last series was against 9 Pandas, an organization competing in Eastern Europe, where they fought for a win before exiting the Major Sunday (Manila time).

They end the Major with a disappointing 4-12 win-loss record in Group A.

One of the highlights Execration has shown in the Major was their base defense against Team Liquid, where they fought for their tournament life.

They, however, got 0-2ed by the European powerhouse.

Here's a highlight by Mark Jubert "Shanks" Redira on his Enchantress after using Hurricane Pike on a Tormentor against Team Liquid.

Who would win: a GIANT CUBE or one Pos 4 deer lady? Watch this cute @ExecrationGG @ShanksDota2 strat with the @IntelGaming Moments of Brilliance Replay! 📹 pic.twitter.com/Xp53NTG5fz — ESL Dota2 (@ESLDota2) April 29, 2023

Previously, Execration also faced a group stage exit in Lima Major in Peru after a lackluster 6-10 win-loss record.

The Filipino squad also bowed out of DreamLeague Season 19 early after losing their tiebreakers against US-based esports squad TSM.

Hope is not lost for Filipino Dota fans as Cavite native Abed Yusop and the rest of Shopify Rebellion will advance to the playoffs of the competition.

Berlin Major is the second major of the Dota Pro Circuit this season.

EXECRATION ROSTER: