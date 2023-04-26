PH's Execration also arrives in Germany to compete in the Major

Abed Yusop arrives in Germany for the Berlin Major. (Photo courtesy: @ESLDota2 on Twitter)

After missing games in DreamLeague Season 19 due to visa issues, Filipino Dota 2 standout Abed Yusop is now back and will suit up for North American squad Shopify Rebellion at the ESL One Berlin Major.

Iranian player Kasra "Mikey" Mesbah stood in for Abed in the recently concluded games, where Shopify Rebellion placed third despite the Pinoy player's absence.

Visa issues are not uncommon in the scene, as several international players have recently struggled to secure visas for the Major.

A number of stand-ins will play for several squads in the much-anticipated tilt, as publicized by esports organizer ESL Dota 2.

Recently nominated for "Play of the Month" honors for March at the Esports Awards, Abed, and the rest of Rebellion will attempt to bring home the Major title and the $200,000 first-place reward, alongside 500 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) points.

Photo courtesy: @ExecrationGG on Twitter

Five-man Pinoy squad Execration has also arrived in Germany for the tilt.

After facing an early elimination in the tiebreakers of the DreamLeague Season 19, they will have a chance to prove themselves and put the Philippine flag on the global esports map.

Execration finished fifth in the DreamLeague group stage standings.

ESL One Berlin Major is the second major of the Dota Pro Circuit this season. Games will start on Friday, April 26.

Eighteen teams from different regions will vie for the major championship, along with a hefty $500,000 prize pool.

The #ESLOne Berlin Major Group Stages begin tomorrow, so make sure you don't miss any of the series you want to watch! 👇#EmbraceTheDarkness pic.twitter.com/k18Dthah1D — ESL Dota2 (@ESLDota2) April 25, 2023

For their first matches, Execration will face Chinese team PSG.LGD, while Shopify Rebellion will be up against another Chinese squad Invictus Gaming.

SHOPIFY REBELLION ROSTER

Artour "Arteezy" Babaev

Abed "Abed" Yusop

Jonáš "SabeRLight-" Volek

Andreas "Cr1t-" Nielsen

Tal "Fly" Aizik

EXECRATION ROSTER

Jinn Marrey "Palos" Lamatao

Mark Anthony "Bob" Urbina

Justine Ryan "Tino" Grimaldo

Mark Jubert "Shanks" Redira

Carlo "BDz" Manalo