Photo courtesy: Execration/Facebook

Despite a great showing and eventually a victory over China's Team Aster, Philippines' Execration bowed out of DreamLeague Season 19 after losing its tiebreaker match versus US-based squad TSM Thursday (Manila time).

A win over TSM would have clinched a Group Stage 2 spot for the Pinoy squad, but the US-based organization emerged victorious in the tiebreakers, clinching victories over the Asian teams.

Execration finished fifth in the group stage standings.

Jinn Marrey "Palos" Lamatao's performance in both games was phenomenal, bagging back-and-forth kills versus the opposition.

Leading all players, he had a 9-1-12 kill score on his Nature's Prophet in their game against Aster.

His Morphling also had a 10-2-4 showing in their TSM matchup, but it was not enough to clinch his team the victory.

Dream coils of Jonathan "Bryle" De Guia's Puck were on point, which later on allowed TSM to go for the 'gg push' at the 41-minute mark.

Hope is not lost for Pinoy Dota fans, as Execration will still compete in the much-anticipated ESL One Berlin Major, which will take place from April 26-May 7.

Eighteen teams from different regions will vie for the major championship, along with a hefty $500,000 prize pool.

Berlin Major is the second major of the Dota Pro Circuit this season.

EXECRATION ROSTER: