Dota 2: Boom Esports bag second Stockholm Major ticket

Boom Esports take a break after losing a game against Fnatic on Saturday. Photo courtesy: Boom Esports/Twitter

MANILA – Dota 2 squad Boom Esports qualified for the ESL One Stockholm Major after securing enough victories in the Southeast Asia Dota Pro Circuit (SEA DPC).

Boom became the second team in the region to make it through.

Clinching their fifth series victory against Fnatic on Saturday, Boom is now mathematically assured of a ticket to the widely anticipated international competition, which will be held in Sweden on May 20 to 22.

SWEDEN BOUND! Southeast Asian Dota 2 squad Boom Esports (5-1) is set to join Fnatic (5-1) in the ESL One Stockholm Major after securing enough victories in the SEA DPC.



A total of 7 PH🇵🇭 players are now joining the anticipated international tilt on May 20-22. @ABSCBNNewsSport pic.twitter.com/uIYrGuGV4I — Kennedy Caacbay (@kennedyzcaacbay) April 16, 2022

With this development, a total of 7 Filipino professional players are now assured of playing in the event.

Boom and Fnatic share top spot in the regional competition, with a matchup left to play on April 20 and 21.

The series between the two squads was up-and-down, with Fnatic winning Game 1. Games 2 and 3 heavily favored Boom, stomping the then-first placer for a reverse sweep 2-1.

To clinch the series victory, Boom Esports played efficiently with their cores getting farm and gold in the third game.

Souliya "JaCkky" Khoomphetsavong and Erin Jasper "Yopaj" Ferrer both topped the net worth charts with 16.2k and 10.7k gold, respectively.

Boom also outnumbered Fnatic in the kill column, securing 22 against their rival's 4.

ROSTERS:

BOOM ESPORTS

Souliya "JaCkky" Khoomphetsavong

Erin Jasper "Yopaj" Ferrer

Saieful "Fbz" Ilham

Timothy "Tims" Randrup

Rolen Andrei Gabriel "skem" Ong

FNATIC