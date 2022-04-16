Home  >  Sports

Dota 2: Boom Esports bag second Stockholm Major ticket

Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 16 2022 11:43 PM | Updated as of Apr 17 2022 12:03 AM

Boom Esports/Twitter
Boom Esports take a break after losing a game against Fnatic on Saturday. Photo courtesy: Boom Esports/Twitter

MANILA – Dota 2 squad Boom Esports qualified for the ESL One Stockholm Major after securing enough victories in the Southeast Asia Dota Pro Circuit (SEA DPC).

Boom became the second team in the region to make it through.

Clinching their fifth series victory against Fnatic on Saturday, Boom is now mathematically assured of a ticket to the widely anticipated international competition, which will be held in Sweden on May 20 to 22.

With this development, a total of 7 Filipino professional players are now assured of playing in the event.

Boom and Fnatic share top spot in the regional competition, with a matchup left to play on April 20 and 21.

The series between the two squads was up-and-down, with Fnatic winning Game 1. Games 2 and 3 heavily favored Boom, stomping the then-first placer for a reverse sweep 2-1.

To clinch the series victory, Boom Esports played efficiently with their cores getting farm and gold in the third game. 

Souliya "JaCkky" Khoomphetsavong and Erin Jasper "Yopaj" Ferrer both topped the net worth charts with 16.2k and 10.7k gold, respectively.

Boom also outnumbered Fnatic in the kill column, securing 22 against their rival's 4.

ROSTERS:

BOOM ESPORTS

  • Souliya "JaCkky" Khoomphetsavong
  • Erin Jasper "Yopaj" Ferrer
  • Saieful "Fbz" Ilham
  • Timothy "Tims" Randrup
  • Rolen Andrei Gabriel "skem" Ong

FNATIC

  • Marc Polo Luis "Raven" Fausto
  • Armel Paul Tabios
  • Anucha "Jabz" Jirawong
  • Djardel "DJ" Mampusti
  • Jaunuel Arcilla
