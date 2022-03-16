Filipino squad Polaris Esports and powerhouse Fnatic clinched their first series victories in the Southeast Asia Dota Pro Circuit Tour 2: Division I Wednesday, kicking off the month-long regional tilt.

Polaris Esports earlier beat Nigma Galaxy SEA 2-0, flexing their clinical skills against its rival.

The Filipino squad rallied behind John Anthony "Natsumi" Vargas' hard-farmed Medusa, earning 35.5k net worth without dying in the first game, and 32.3k in the succeeding match, only getting killed once.

The lead was too much to overcome for Nigma Galaxy SEA in Game 2, succumbing to Polaris' mega creeps and GG push at around 38 minutes.

The Fnatic-OB.Neon series, meanwhile, was an up-and-down bout, although Fnatic denied the latter's comeback efforts to secure a 2-1 series victory.

One of the stars in both Fnatic wins was Djardel "DJ" Mampusti on his Hoodwink.

Although playing as roaming support, he managed to secure double-digit kills and efficient stats—11-2-21 in the first, and 14-1-24 in the third game—to help his squad.

With a 16k gold lead and 33-8 kill difference, Fnatic was expected to secure the Roshan fight at the 36-minute mark in Game 3.

However, OB.Neon's Philip Joshua "Asta" Torres on his Tiny secured the Aegis of the Immortal, edging the opponents to tear down the gold lead to at least 7k.

A game deciding clash led to OB.Neon's loss, with 3 of its members getting caught at the middle lane without buyback.

Team SMG and Execration will play their first series on Thursday, while the rest of the teams in this division will tussle on Friday.