MANILA - Esports powerhouse Fnatic is the first Southeast Asian team to qualify for the ESL One Stockholm Major after beating Team SMG 2-0 in the SEA Dota Pro Circuit Wednesday.

They are sitting on top of SEA DPC standings with 5 series victories with no losses, a dominant performance besting all SEA squads in the ongoing regional competition.

A huge congrats to our Dota squad for qualifying for the ESL One Major!



See you in Sweden! 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/GZTSpG41Rh — FNATIC (@FNATIC) April 13, 2022

With this development, four Filipino players are now assured of Stockholm Major attendance: Marc Polo Luis "Raven" Fausto, Armel Paul Tabios, Djardel "DJ" Mampusti, and Jaunuel Arcilla.

They are joined by Thai player and team captain Anucha "Jabz" Jirawong.

After running over Team SMG and scoring a wipeout after several skirmishes, Armel and the rest of the team managed to advance for a 'gg push' to secure the victory in Game 2.

Armel secured 12 kills, the most in the match, followed by Raven's 7. They also topped the net worth charts with 18.5k and 15.6k, respectively.

Fnatic still has two remaining matchups in the tilt, one against T1 on April 16 and Boom Esports on April 20.

Hoping to follow Fnatic's footsteps in the Stockholm Major, T1 is currently in second place with 4 matchup wins and a loss.

The Southeast Asia Dota Pro Circuit has a total prize pool of $205,000. 920 DPC points are also up for grabs.

27 Filipino professional players from 7 different squads are currently participating in the regional contest.