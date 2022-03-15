A total of 27 Filipino players from 7 different squads will compete in the upcoming Southeast Asia Dota Pro Circuit, Division I, the most in the region, based on a list of qualifying teams released by competition organizers.

Of the 40 players in the tilt, 5 came from Indonesia, 4 from Malaysia, 2 from Singapore, and 1 each from Thailand and Laos.

Here are our teams and their rosters coming through Division 1 of #DPCSEA starting NEXT week!



Who are you rooting for this season? 👀 pic.twitter.com/pv9ssqN1c4 — SEA DPC League (@SEADPCLeague) March 11, 2022

The region-based tilt has a total prize pool of $205,000, with 3 slots for the widely anticipated Stockholm Major also up for grabs.

Three Philippines-based teams will compete in the tournament, namely Neon Esports (also known as OB.Neon), Execration, and Polaris Esports, which will banner 5 full rosters of all-Filipino players.

NEON ESPORTS/OB.NEON (PH)

Philip Joshua "Asta丶" Torres

Joshua "avataRmod3" Maraño

Michael Roi "Enryu" Ladines

John Rey Yee "Jing" Duyan

Federico "Abeng-" Dicdican

EXECRATION (PH)

Jinn Marrey "Palos" Lamatao

Mark Anthony "Bob" Urbina

Justine Ryan "Tino" Grimaldo

Mark Jubert "Shanks" Redira

Ralph Richard "RR" Peñano

POLARIS ESPORTS (PH)

John Anthony "Natsumi" Vargas

Mc Nicholson "Mac" Villanueva

Nikko Bilocura

Marvin Salvador "Boomy" Rushton

Bryle Jacob "cml" Alvizo

Recruiting talents from different countries are also considered normal in the esports scene. International clubs buff up their rosters by mixing and matching who could ultimately compete in the biggest Dota 2 event, The International.

Malaysia's Team SMG, which ranked 3rd in the first iteration of the DPC SEA 2021-2022, is the home of Filipino e-athletes Ryan Jay "Raging Potato" Qui and Michael "ninjaboogie" Ross.

Indonesian crew BOOM Esports houses 3 Filipino players, namely Erin Jasper "Yopaj" Ferrer, Timothy "Tims" Randrup, and Rolen Andrei Gabriel "skem" Ong.

They recently bagged at least P5 million in cash prizes in the recently-concluded Gamers Galaxy: Invitational Series Dubai 2022 and will try to repeat their performance in the upcoming region-wide bout.

SEA powerhouse Fnatic, a team that qualified in the playoffs of The International 10, is also joining SEA DPC and will again showcase the heroics of Pinoy stars Marc Polo Luis "Raven" Fausto, Armel Paul Tabios, Djardel "DJ" Mampusti, and Jaunuel Arcilla.

Arguably one of the better teams in the bunch, T1, the highest placer in The International 10 from Southeast Asia, is joined by Filipino stars Kim "Gabbi" Villafuerte Santos, Karl Baldovino, and Carlo "Kuku" Palad.

They ranked 7th-8th in the prestigious event.

The Southeast Asia Dota Pro Circuit will commence Wednesday, with Polaris Esports and Nigma Galaxy SEA facing each other at 3 p.m. (Manila time).

Fnatic and Neon Esports will also clash for their first win at 6 p.m.