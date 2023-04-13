PBA: How Hesed Gabo found a home in NLEX

From Angelo Rosales/ArangkadaNLEX.com

MANILA – Hesed Gabo usually drives to his professional basketball games. As he sat on his car driver’s seat one early afternoon in late January, the combo guard never thought he would be typing “Araneta Coliseum” on his navigation app to play in the PBA for the first time in his career.

“Bago ako pumunta sa venue, iniisip ko, hindi ko naisip last year na the following year, ang Waze ko papuntang venue ay Araneta Coliseum,” Gabo said. “Kinakabahan ako, tao lang tayo eh.”

A journeyman who saw action in the MPBL, VisMin Super Cup, Filbasket, and PBA D-League, Gabo made his NLEX Road Warriors debut that day – the first page in the latest chapter of his long underdog basketball journey.

Later, when Gabo joined the layup line prior to tipoff against the Blackwater Bossing, he let the upbeat music pump his mood up.

“Sabi ko kay (Clint) Doliguez, bro, I will just have fun today. ‘Yung mindset that I won’t overdo things and just stick to the role given to me. Ipe-perform ko lang kung ano ang needed sa team,” he recalled.

Gabo would eventually play meaningful minutes in a 124-102 win over Blackwater, where he scored five points in close to 15 minutes of play, including a late triple that gave NLEX a 108-98 cushion in the fourth quarter just when the Bossing were knocking on the door.

Having played under the radar for most of his pro career, Gabo's debut was unlike any other.

"Nabantayan ko si (JVee) Casio. Gusto ko lang rin ma-feel ‘yung speed, ‘yung bigat, challenge ‘yun and growth for me. Hindi ko siya inisip masyado dahil ayokong ma-starstruck," he said.

It was Ed Cordero, then an assistant coach for NLEX head coach Frankie Lim under San Beda, who recommended Gabo to the Road Warriors mentor.

“I personally chose him. Nakita ko ‘yung games niya sa MPBL. He was also part of the Mythical 5 in the MPBL. I needed a steady point guard who can handle the ball, so I chose him,” Lim said of Gabo in January.

“He didn’t score much, but ‘yung handle niya, ang ganda. Papakinabangan namin ‘yun.”

Before he worked under Lim, Cordero also served as an assistant for the Mapua Cardinals under Atoy Co from NCAA Season 91 to 94; Mapua was one of the schools Gabo suited up for in college.

“Ed Cordero reached out,” Gabo shared. “From what I’ve heard, I was recommended by a lot of people kay Coach Frankie. One of them was (STI head coach) Vic Icasiano.”

Gabo and Cordero exchanged a few phone calls in late December of 2022. At that time, Gabo was just coming off another MPBL title for the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards.

“Bago niya ako tawagan for NLEX, nagusap kami, kinakamusta niya ako regarding my status sa Nueva Ecija. I said, masaya ako, I feel appreciated, nakikita ko ang value ko sa team. So sabi ko sa kaniya, masaya ako sa Nueva,” Gabo added.

Perhaps skeptical about the opportunity presented to him at the time, Gabo kept telling Cordero how settled he felt with the MPBL powerhouse.

It was only until early January this year when Gabo finally realized NLEX had long been interested in tapping his services.

“Before New Year, siya rin ‘yung tumawag sa akin. Sabi niya, gaano kang kadesidido na ayaw mo mag PBA? ‘Yun yung bungad niya sa akin,” Gabo said of Cordero.

“Ang sabi ko lang, if there is a legitimate offer on the table, why not? Ayoko rin na mag walk-in tryout ako, kasi settled naman na ako sa Nueva. Eh, ang sabi nila sa akin, interested talaga sina Coach Frankie sa akin.”

Fortunately for Gabo, he had a January 6 return ticket to the Philippines; he had been on a family vacation in Australia to celebrate the holidays. As Gabo flew back home, formal meetings were arranged between him and NLEX Team Manager Larry Fonacier.

Fonacier told him up front that Gabo will be signed to a one-year deal. But until the signing became official, Gabo kept his emotions in check, so much so that the former Gilas Pilipinas sharpshooter had to ask if he was even happy at all.

“Masaya. Naalala ko na nagusap kami ni Boss Larry. Hindi ako nagpapakita ng emosyon, kasi until nandiyan ‘yung ballpen at papel, verbal agreement palang kami. For me, hindi ko pa agad kinonsider na this is really it,” Gabo said.

“Tinanong niya ako, ‘Masaya ka ba?’ Masaya naman po, boss, pero ‘yung mukha ko, wala pa ring emosyon.”

NLEX skipper Kevin Alas is personally impressed by Gabo’s willingness to listen in practice and absorb their advice, which made the process of getting accustomed to the PBA level of play even quicker and more seamless.

“I am impressed with Gabo in practice. Minsan, it just doesn’t translate sa games, pero I really like what I am seeing sa kaniya. May mga player na Maganda ang pinapakita sa practice, kahit hindi nadadala minsan sa laro,” Alas said.

“What’s great about him is that he listens, he asks questions, he is very coachable. We are just willing to guide him. Marunong siya magbaba ng bola, he can take the shots when needed. Him and Mike Nieto are our playmakers, so it’s also good to have him.”

Now 31 years old, Gabo started his collegiate career in STI College under head coach Vic Icasiano. He would transfer to Mapua where he was handled by Co.

His first taste of post-collegiate action was with the Quezon City Capitals in the MPBL. The 5-foot-9 guard would win a PBA D-League Foundation Cup title in 2019 with BRT Sumisip-St. Clare.

Nueva Ecija and now EAC Generals head coach Jerson Cabiltes brought Gabo to his group afterwards, which allowed the latter to play for AICC in Filbasket, Basilan Jumbo Plastic in the VisMin Super Cup, and the Rice Vanguards in the MPBL.

“Ang haba ng journey. When I went undrafted in 2019, mayroong span of time na nawalan na ako ng gana mag basketball. At that time, I was playing for Basilan in the MPBL. Mayroon akong isang game na hindi nilaruan,” Gabo said.

“Si Coach Jerson. Pinapabayaan niya lang ako (to figure it out). After the draft, nalungkot ako. Umiyak ako sa kotse. Wala naman akong expectations pero I was hoping ma-draft ako.”

Gabo said Doliguez, Anthony Semerad, and Philip Paniamogan are among his closest teammates. Acknowledging the PBA as the “top of the food chain” pro hoops league in the country, Gabo said he continues to embrace his dream-is-the-grind motto and make the most out of the experience.

“Noong nakasuot na ako ng NLEX jersey, naging mas focused ako sa grind. ‘Yung grind ko dati, dinodoble at tini-triple ko ngayon, kasi, sa isip ko, ganoon pala ‘yung kailangan gawin eh,” he said.

Four years after almost deciding to quit, Gabo sits on the driver’s seat of his car today to make his way to the Road Warriors training facility, and whichever PBA venue takes him next.

RELATED VIDEO