Sought-after coach Jerson Cabiltes is headed to a new team in the new season of the FilBasket League, as he will call the shots for the Nueva Ecija Agri Heroes.

Cabiltes, who confirmed the development to ABS-CBN News, led AICC Manila to the league's inaugural championship during the preseason, bringing along ace playmaker Gabo Hesed to his new squad.

Gabo was the finals MVP of the recent preseason tournament.

Besides leading AICC Manila to a championship, Cabiltes also steered Basilan to the invitational championship, where he received the Ato Badolato coach of the year award.

Cabiltes was also the champion coach of the Basilan Peace Riders, who won the inaugural championship of the Pilipinas VisMin Cup.

"As early as the preseason tournament pa lang nu’ng FilBasket League, we were already in talks, but there's already a Nueva Ecija team then," said Cabiltes. "We have a team previously, the AICC team, but we don't have a city-province to carry. That's why I'm so thankful for Mayor Rianne Cuevas, boss Bong Cuevas and Boss Ivan Cuevas for the opportunity to coach this team."

FilBasket, which officially became a professional league on Tuesday, will start its new season on March 15.