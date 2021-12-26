Basilan head coach Jerson Cabiltes celebrates with his team after their triumph in the MPBL Invitational. Photo courtesy of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas.



MANILA, Philippines -- Basilan head coach Jerson Cabiltes never had the honor of facing off against the late, great Ato Badolato on the court, nor was he a coaching protégé of the legendary man.

However, Cabiltes still saw Badolato as a mentor of sorts, albeit in a different aspect of basketball.

Aside from coaching, Cabiltes also organizes youth basketball tournaments, and he would call on Badolato from time to time to lean on his technical expertise. Badolato, the architect of the famed San Beda high program, also organized tournaments including the Fr. Martin's Cup, the Metro Manila Basketball League, and Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup.

"Hindi ako nakapaglaro under Coach Ato, hindi ko siya nakalaban but he was a commissioner in a lot of leagues na sinalihan ko through Hope Christian," Cabiltes recounted. "I have a high respect for him.

"Sometimes, tumatawag pa ko sa kanya to seek for advice kasi aside from coaching, nagpapaliga din ako. When may mga technicalities, nagtatanong ako sa kanya," he continued.

On December 23, Cabiltes was named the first-ever winner of the Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Ato Badolato Coach of the Year award -- an honor given to the champion coach of the league moving forward.

Cabiltes had steered Basilan-Jumbo Plastic Medical Depot to a thrilling 83-80 overtime triumph against the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards to rule the MPBL Invitational at the Mall of Asia Arena.

For Cabiltes, the award was the highest honor he has ever received.

"I'll cherish this forever, it's an honor that I can be proud of," he said. "I'm just honored to win this, na ako yung unang nakakuha ng Coach Ato Badolato Award."

Badolato passed away on December 19 due to heart failure. He was 74 years old.

Chooks-to-Go, who has been tasked by MPBL founder Manny Pacquiao to take charge of the league's basketball operations, decided to honor Badolato by naming the league's Coach of the Year award to the iconic mentor moving forward.