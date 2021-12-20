Legendary San Beda coach Ato Badolato passes away

Famed San Beda Red Cubs coach Edmundo "Ato" Badolato (left) during the Fr. Martin Cup in 2014. File photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Edmundo "Ato" Badolato, the legendary coach who turned San Beda's high school basketball program into a powerhouse, passed away on Sunday.

He was 74 years old.

Badolato passed away due to cardiac arrest at the Philippine General Hospital.

His death was confirmed to ABS-CBN News by San Beda team manager Jude Roque.

Badolato had reportedly undergone an unsuccessful angioplasty recently and was in line for a heart bypass next year.

His passing was mourned by the Filipino basketball community, including several of the players whom he developed in high school. Leading the tributes was Ginebra veteran LA Tenorio, who played for Badolato in San Beda before starring in Ateneo de Manila University in college.

"Ikaw ang malaki rason bakit ako nandito sa position ko ngayon. Tatanawin ko malaking utang na loob lahat ng ginawa mo sa akin bilang isang player," Tenorio tweeted, shortly after sparking Barangay Ginebra's overtime win against Phoenix Super LPG.

Sad news… the winningest High school coach, my mentor, Coach ATO BADOLATO passed away this evening.. 😢 will miss you Ato. Ikaw ang malaki rason bakit ako nandito sa position ko ngayon. Tatanawin ko malaking utang na loob lahat ng ginawa mo sa akin bilang isang player.. #RIPAto — L.A Tenorio (@LA_Tenorio) December 19, 2021

Badolato also helped guide the careers of Benjie Paras and Ronnie Magsanoc, as well as more recent stars JVee Casio and Baser Amer.

Though best known for his role as a coach, Badolato also served as San Beda's athletic director and was a commissioner of the UAAP.

Details of his wake have yet to be finalized.