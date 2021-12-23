Philip Manalang sank the buzzer-beater to give Basilan-Jumbo Plastic Medical Depot the MPBL Invitational crown at the expense of the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards in overtime, 83-80, in their winner-take-all match at Mall of Asia Arena Thursday night.

The scores were tied 80-all when Manalang sank the only basket he scored for the night as the whole Basilan exploded in jubilation to celebrate the victory.

Jay Collado, Mike Juico and Jonathan Ulyoan each scored 15 points for the Jumbo Plastic.

But it was Manalang who gave Basilan the edge in the final seconds.



"Tulong na ni Lord yun," said Basilan coach Jason Cabiltes.

Aside from taking the MPBL Invitational trophy, Jumbo Plastic will be taking home a cool P2 million cash. The Vanguards, led by Jayson Mabulac's 24 points and 11 rebounds, got P500,000 for their effort.

Basilan first got to the finals by shooting down Pasig in the semis. Nueva Ecija, meanwhile, arranged the title clash with Jumbo Plastic by eking a squeaker against Imus.

Cabiltes admitted they weren't playing their usual game in the early stages of the match.

"We started out flat, so at halftime ang sabi ko lang sa players were down one and we're not playing our usual play," he said. "We have been playing for four straight days, pero 'di reason yan."

Nueva Ecija's Byron Villarias triggered a three that pushed the Vanguards ahead 74-73 with 26 seconds to go in the payoff period.

But Mike Juico was able to fish for a foul and knotted the scores, 74-all, by splitting his free throws with 18 seconds remaining.

Villarias again fired a 3-point attempt as time went out but the shot hit the rim, sending the game into overtime.