Filbasket, PSL meet with GAB in move to turn pro

Officials of the Games and Amusement Board meet with representatives of Filbasket. Handout from GAB.

MANILA, Philippines -- Officials of the Filipino Basketball League (Filbasket) and the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) on Tuesday met with the Games and Amusements Board (GAB), as they began the process of turning professional.

Filbasket officials, led by league founder Jai Reyes, paid a courtesy call to GAB chairman Baham Mitra and commissioner Eduard B. Trinidad, before confirming later in the day that they are turning pro.

Filbasket launched in August 2021, holding its first tournament in a bubble at the Splendido Taal Country Club.

They intend to open their second season on March 15, with a prize money of P1 million at stake. Twelve teams are set to compete, including Malaysian basketball club Kuala Lumpur Aseel, which was announced as a guest team on Tuesday. The team includes players from Malaysia's national squad.

Meanwhile, the PSL delegation was headed by league founder Rocky Chan.

GAB officials with representatives of the Pilipinas Super League. Handout from GAB.

The league, which has PBA great Marc Pingris as its commissioner, will launch on March 18 in Zamboanga del Norte. Chan previously said that they hope to have 12 teams competing in their first conference.

Filbasket and the PSL join the PBA, the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, and the NBL-Pilipinas as the country's professional basketball outfits.

Mitra welcomed the upstart leagues into the ranks, telling Tiebreaker Times: "Not everybody can be accommodated in the PBA that is why it is good that there are new leagues that are starting. This provides an opportunity for many more players to earn a livelihood in basketball."