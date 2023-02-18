PBA: Alas' heroics help NLEX overcome Converge

Kevin Alas in action for NLEX against Converge in the PBA Governors' Cup. PBA Images.

Kevin Alas scored 18 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter to lift NLEX past Converge, 116-112, on Saturday night in the PBA Governors' Cup.

It was a career-high tying night for Alas, who drained three triples for teh Road Warriors including the cold blooded trey near the end of the match.

NLEX proved to be the steadier team, outmaneuvering the Converge down the stretch during the hotly-contested match at the Araneta Coliseum.

NLEX import Wayne Selden had 34 markers, 8 steals, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 blocks to help the Road Warriors offset Jamaal Franklin's 53-point explosion for Converge.

The Road Warriors now have a 5-2 card while deadling the FiberXers' second defeat in 7 games.

(More details to follow.)

