Justin Brownlee in action for Ginebra against NLEX in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup quarterfinals. PBA Images.

Barangay Ginebra easily dominated an import-less NLEX, 127-93, to secure a spot in the PBA Governors Cup semifinals on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Justin Brownlee asserted his presence from the get-go en route to a 31-point, 13-rebound and six-assist output for the Gin Kings.

Ginebra, which came into the game with a twice-to-beat edge over NLEX, erupted in the second quarter where it outscored the Road Warriors, 38-19.

The Road Warriors, who did not field an injured Wayne Selden, could not match the Kings.

Coach Tim Cone said he's proud of his guys they got the job done and didn't fall in a trap of playing lousy against an import-less rival.

But he admitted feeling sorry for coach Frankie Lim and the Road Warriors for the bad luck they suffered.

"It's the worst luck one could get," said Cone. "It would have been a lot different if Wayne was there. He's a stud."

With the victory Brownlee and his teammates set up a best-of-five semis showdown with San Miguel Beer.

The second-seeded Beermen, earlier, also took one attempt to make the semis, blasting the Coverge FiberXers, 121-105.

