San Miguel import Cameron Clark dunks against Converge in their quarterfinal game in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup. PBA Images.

San Miguel Beer relied on its superior firepower to overcome Converge, 121-105, and claimed a ticket to the semifinals of the PBA Governors Cup on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Beermen surged in the third quarter to offset Tom Vodanovich's 39 points for the FiberXers.

Cameron Clark had 40 markers, CJ Perez had 26 while Vic Manuel added 20 for the Beermen.

San Miguel will next meet the victor in the quarterfinals pairing between NLEX Ginebra.

