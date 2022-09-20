Home  >  Sports

PBA: Frankie Lim named new NLEX head coach

Camille B. Naredo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 20 2022 06:49 PM | Updated as of Sep 20 2022 07:19 PM

Former San Beda and Perpetual Help coach Frankie Lim. File photo. 

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) Former collegiate champion Frankie Lim has been tapped as the new head coach of the NLEX Road Warriors, just a day before the start of the PBA Commissioner's Cup.

A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed the development to ABS-CBN News on Tuesday evening.

Lim, 62, takes the place of Yeng Guiao who left the Road Warriors at the end of the All-Filipino Conference.

This marks Lim's return to coaching after his stint with University of Perpetual Help ended in 2020. Lim previously steered San Beda University to four NCAA championships, the last of which came in 2011.

He was linked with the San Beda coaching position earlier this year, which eventually went to Yuri Escueta. 

NLEX's campaign in the Commissioner's Cup will start on Friday night against Guiao and the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters at the PhilSports Arena. 

