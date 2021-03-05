PBA: Tim Cone gets sportswriters’ nod as ‘bubble’s’ best coach

Ginebra head coach Tim Cone. PBA Media Bureau.

By guiding his squad to the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup title, Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone was awarded Outstanding Coach of the Bubble by the PBA Press Corps.

To be honored on March 8, Cone once again showcased his mastery of the sport as he guided Ginebra in defeating TNT Tropang Giga 4-1 in the first bubble finals at Angeles University Foundation Gym in Pampanga to help the squad win its first all-Filipino crown in 13 years.

Cone dealt with the health of his players including his veteran guard LA Tenorio and center Japeth Aguilar who were both not in game shape entering the bubble. Greg Slaughter also missed the season.

This was Kings’ 13th championship overall, tying the fabled Crispa Redmanizers at no. 4 overall in the all-time winning list, while Cone solidified his legacy as the league’s most accomplished coach with 23 titles tucked under his belt.

Cone will be joined by 2019 Baby Dalupan Coach of the Year winner Leo Austria of San Miguel at center stage during the special two-in-one awards night.

Also receiving major awards are Commissioner Willie Marcial as Mr. Executive and Chairman Ricky Vargas, recipient of the 2019 Danny Floro Executive of the Year.

To be recognized with the President’s Award are the 12 member teams for the sacrifices they made to help restart the league’s 45th season, along with 2019 winner Vergel Meneses, current Bulakan, Bulacan mayor and one of the 25 Greatest Players in league history.

NorthPort veteran Sean Anthony, meanwhile, will be honored as the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year.

The rest of the awards to be given include Top Bubble D-Fender (Justine Chua); All-Bubble D-Fenders (Calvin Abueva, Chris Ross, Mark Barroca, Christian Standhardinger, and Chua); Mr. Quality Minutes (RJ Jazul); Scoring Champ (CJ Perez); Game of the Bubble (Barangay Ginebra-Meralco Game 5 semis); and the All-Rookie Team (Aaron Black, Arvin Tolentino, Roosevelt Adams, Barkley Ebona, and Renzo Subido).

A special citation will also be handed out to the PBA staff for its non-stop work to ensure the well-being of the Clark bubble.

