PBA: Ginebra trades Slaughter for Standhardinger

Barangay Ginebra has decided to trade big man Greg Slaughter in exchange for NorthPort's center Christian Standhardinger.

The trade took place months after the Fil-American returned from his self-imposed sabbatical from basketball.

The PBA trade committee approved the trade Thursday, according to the league's official website.

Slaughter also confirmed the trade by thanking his former team through his social media account.

"It has been a tremendous 6 years with Barangay Ginebra. Although I am saddened to know that my journey with them has officially come to an end, from the first pick in the draft to All Star and multiple championships, I will always look back fondly at the time I spent there," said Slaughter, who was the top pick in the 2013 PBA Draft.

"I want to thank boss RSA, boss Alfrancis, my teammates, my coaches, and all the fans who have been supporting the team all these years. That being said, I am truly excited for this new adventure and for the next chapter in my story to begin."

Standhardinger, who also used to play for San Miguel, was the

2017 number one overall draft pick.

