PBA Press Corps to honor all teams with President’s Award for bubble effort

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial is joined by team representatives during a league awards ceremony in January. PBA handout/file

All 12 PBA teams will receive the President’s Award from the PBA Press Corps for supporting staging the 2020 Philippine Cup bubble in Clark, Pampanga.

The scribes covering Asia's pioneering pro league acknowledged the financial sacrifices and love for the game made by the so-called Heroic 12 that avoided the possible cancellation of the 45th season.

Barangay Ginebra, TnT Tropang Giga, Meralco, Phoenix, San Miguel, Alaska, Magnolia, Rain or Shine, NLEX, Blackwater, NorthPort, and Terrafirma will be honored in a virtual Awards Night set on March 7.

Aside from the pro teams, Bulakan town, Bulacan mayor and 1995 MVP Vergel Meneses will also receive the 2019 Presidential award.

Two major awards will be announced, namely Outstanding Coach of the Bubble and Mr. Executive, leading to the awards rites.

Other recipients of special citations are Justin Chua (Top Bubble D-Fender); Calvin Abueva, Chris Ross, Mark Barroca, Christian Standhardinger, and Chua (All Bubble D-Fenders); RJ Jazul (Mr. Quality Minutes); CJ Perez (Scoring Champion); Barangay Ginebra-Meralco Game 5 semis (Game of the Bubble); and the quintet of Aaron Black, Arvin Tolentino, Roosevelt Adams, Barkley Ebona, and Renzo Subido (All-Rookie Team).

Major awardees from the 2019 season will also be recognized such as Baby Dalupan Coach of the Year Leo Austria of San Miguel, Danny Floro Executive of the Year PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas, and Defensive Player of the Year Sean Anthony.