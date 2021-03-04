PBA Press Corps to honor commissioner Marcial as 'Mr. Executive'

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial. PBA Media Bureau.



MANILA, Philippines -- PBA commissioner Willie Marcial will have his share of the spotlight during the PBA Press Corps virtual Awards Night this Sunday.

The Press Corps is bestowing the "Mr. Executive" award to Marcial for leading the way in the league's successful staging of its "bubble" in Clark, Pampanga last year.

Marcial navigated a troubled season and held steady amid challenges, eventually getting the PBA to complete its Philippine Cup in early December.

He will be one of the major awardees in the hour-long event.

Along with Marcial, the 2019 recipient of the traditional Danny Floro Executive of the Year award, PBA chairman Ricky Vargas will also be honored during the presentation to be hosted by Rizza Diaz and Carlo Pamintuan.

The 12 teams which went out of their way in order not to cancel the PBA season is the recipient of the bubble President’s Award together with 2019 winner Vergel Meneses, the current Bulakan, Bulacan mayor and one of the 25 Greatest Players in league history.

San Miguel mentor Leo Austria also gets a piece of center stage as the awardee for the 2019 Baby Dalupan Coach of the Year as well as NorthPort veteran Sean Anthony who will be honored as the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year.

Other awards to be given include Top Bubble D-Fender (Justine Chua), All-Bubble D-Fenders (Calvin Abueva, Chris Ross, Mark Barroca, Christian Standhardinger, and Chua), Mr. Quality Minutes (RJ Jazul), Scoring Champ (CJ Perez), Game of the Bubble (Barangay Ginebra-Meralco Game 5 semis) and the All-Rookie Team (Aaron Black, Arvin Tolentino, Roosevelt Adams, Barkley Ebona, and Renzo Subido).

A special citation meanwhile, will be handed out to the PBA staff for its non-stop work to ensure the well-being of the Clark bubble.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: