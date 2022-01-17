Alyssa Valdez (2) in action for Creamline in the 2021 PVL Open Conference. File photo. PVL Media Bureau.



MANILA, Philippines -- Alyssa Valdez intends to play in the upcoming season of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), the Creamline star confirmed on Sunday.

"To everyone who's asking, na nagtatanong kung maglalaro po ako this coming season, definitely. At talagang maglalaro po ako," Valdez said during a Kumu livestream with beauty queen Samantha Bernardo, one of her co-housemates on "Pinoy Big Brother."

Valdez, 28, was a celebrity housemate in the 10th season of Pinoy Big Brother. She made it to the Top 2, along with Anji Salvacion, after receiving highest votes from the fans and collecting the most diamonds in the final task of Big Brother.

Though currently recovering from COVID-19, Valdez assured that she is continuing to prepare for the upcoming PVL season.

"I'll try my very best po talaga, kahit andito tayo, nasa gitna ng pandemic, talagang magwo-work out tayo to prepare for the next season," said Valdez.

"For sure, manonood ang ating mga ex-housemates," she also guaranteed.

Valdez helped Creamline to a runner-up finish in the 2021 PVL Open Conference in Ilocos Norte last year, as they lost to the Jaja Santiago-powered Chery Tiggo Crossovers in a thrilling finals series.

The PVL plans to open its 2022 season in February, in another bubble set-up.

RELATED VIDEO: