PVL plans to open 2022 season in February



MANILA, Philippines -- The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) is planning to hold three conferences in its second season as a professional outfit.

The Open Conference is tentatively set to open on February 16, with at least 10 teams participating. Sports Vision is looking at either the Paco Arena Events and Sports Center in Manila or at Royale Tagaytay as the venue for their bubble set-up.

In 2021, the PVL successfully staged its Open Conference in a bubble in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte, with Chery Tiggo emerging as champions after outlasting Creamline in three games.

"We're looking at three conferences this year which will start with the Open Conference, hopefully, next month in a bubble set up," said PVL president Ricky Palou. "We have Royale Tagaytay as our backup venue in case we won't be allowed to hold our games in Manila."

"We are still waiting for clearance from the IATF and GAB," he added.

Palou acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly the Omicron variant, can disrupt their plans to hold a trouble-free staging of their season this year.

Nonetheless, the league's organizers are confident that they can hold three conferences in a bubble set-up.

The Open Conference will run for three months and feature a single round-robin elimination round, with the Top 4 clashing in a pair of best-of-three semifinals series. The winners will dispute the crown.

Aside from Chery Tiggo and Creamline, other teams gearing up for PVL resumption are BaliPure, Choco Mucho, Cignal HD, Perlas Spikers, Petro Gazz, Black Mamba Army, and PLDT.

Two more teams are also applying to enter the league.

"There are new teams that want to join. We are still deliberating on it and doing our due diligence to see if they are willing to commit to the league for years," said Palou.

The league goes regional on July 2-Aug. 7 for the PVL Asian Invitational crown at a still unspecified venue. The field will be divided into two groups for the single-round elims for local teams with the top two of each side mixing it up in another single-round phase.

The top three will advance to the next round that will feature the national team and two foreign squads.

The top four teams after another single round phase will move to the semis with the top two disputing the championship.

The season-ending Reinforced Conference, meanwhile, will be held from Oct. 1 to Nov. 29 with each team allowed to tap one or two foreign players. After the single round prelims, the top four will advance to the semis with the top two slugging it out for the crown.