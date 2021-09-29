PVL looks to welcome F2 Logistics next conference

The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers are expected to take part in the next PVL conference. File photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- After skipping the 2021 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference, the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers are expected to formally join the league in their next tournament.

F2 Logistics made a much-publicized move to the PVL in March, part of an exodus of teams from the Philippine Superliga (PSL). However, they announced in July that they are begging off from the PVL Open Conference, citing injuries sustained by their key players.

"These injuries are not to be taken lightly and should we push through, these injuries might progress further and could possibly cost the athletic careers of some. Our athletes need a little more time to recover," the team said in a statement at the time.

The Open Conference ultimately pushed through with 10 teams, including Chery Tiggo, Sta. Lucia, PLDT, and Cignal HD -- all of which also moved from the PSL to the PVL.

The Chery Tiggo Crossovers, anchored by Jaja and Dindin Santiago, emerged as champions after a thrilling finals series against defending champion Creamline.

The PVL is now looking to start its next conference in early 2022, with F2 Logistics slated to take part.

"In our last conference, we had 10 teams playing. And this time around, we're looking for F2 Logistics to join us," PVL president Ricky Palou said in a recent press conference.

"They begged off last conference because their team wasn't ready, because they had a lot of injuries that their players were recovering from," he added. "They begged off and said they will definitely join the next conference."

One other team is also expected to join as Palou wants the PVL to have a full 12-team roster by next year.

"We're hoping to fill up the 12 teams by the next conference, so this should add more flavor, more competition to what we had last time," he said.

The next conference of the PVL will still be held in a "bubble," with the league's organizers wanting a similar set-up to what they had in Ilocos Norte. There, the teams were billeted at the Fort Ilocandia Resort, while games were held at the nearby PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center in Bacarra.

"They practically were the sole occupants in the hotel, it was beside a beach, it had a big swimming pool," said Palou. "That kind of bubble tournament wasn't too taxing on the players, and we're hoping to find something similar to that next time around."