Volleyball: F2 Logistics to skip PVL Open Conference due to injuries

F2 Logistics is skipping the PVL Open Conference due to injuries.



MANILA -- Fans of F2 Logistics will have to wait a little longer to see their idols back on the court as the Cargo Movers on Friday begged off from joining the upcoming Open Conference of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), citing injuries hounding the team.

In a statement released on their social media accounts, the F2 Logistics announced that they will be skipping the forthcoming conference and not the entire season as “old and new injuries” of their players have resurfaced.

“These injuries are not to be taken lightly and should we push through, these injuries might progress further and could possibly cost the athletic careers of some. Our athletes need a little more time to recover,” the team said.

The Cargo Movers also cited delays in their bubble training due to “unfavorable logistical circumstances” where they had to move their venue.

Strict quarantine protocols imposed by their health team also made it harder for F2 Logistics to practice completely as some of their players had to leave the bubble for their scheduled vaccination.

“These needed protocols make it harder for us as well, to practice completely and to get back our rhythm as a team,” the statement added.

Several members of the team were also exposed to people who tested positive for COVID-19 which contributed to the delay in their training.

The F2 Logistics also faced another challenge as some of their core players were invited to be part of the national team.

Despite skipping the conference, the team hopes for a safe and healthy league as PVL kicks off its maiden professional season on July 17.

“It is not a ‘No’ for us, but a “Not Yet,” it said.

On Friday, the Ilocos Norte local government gave the PVL permission to start its bubble tournament on July 17 after several delays brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: