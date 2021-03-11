Volleyball: F2 Logistics moves to PVL

F2 Logistics is the 12th team of the PVL. File photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) F2 Logistics has decided to join the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), the team announced on Thursday.

This gives the PVL a 12-team cast ahead of its first season as a professional outfit, tentatively set to start on May 8 at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

A few days after Chery Tiggo and Sta. Lucia announced their departure from the Philippine Superliga (PSL), F2 Logistics followed suit and made the jump to the professional league as well.

In a statement, the franchise expressed its gratitude to the PSL, which it joined in 2016. Bannered by players of De La Salle University and coached by Ramil de Jesus, the Cargo Movers were a powerhouse and had dominated the PSL's 2019 season where they won the All-Filipino Conference.

"It is with grateful hearts that we thank the PSL for being our home for the past five years… Thank you to the officers, management, and staff of the PSL. You have been very dedicated and driven not only to the league, but also to Philippine volleyball," the team said.

"We will always be proud to have carried your logo."

F2 Logistics had been left as the lone active team in the PSL after the departure of Chery Tiggo and Sta. Lucia on Tuesday. PLDT and Cignal HD had both already transferred to the PVL, while Petron, Marinerang Pilipina, and Generika-Ayala all took a leave of absence.

The team's supporters flooded social media with the hashtag "#LetsMoveNow" to encourage F2 Logistics to make a similar transfer, and they acknowledged those supporters on Thursday.

"To our supporters who we definitely consider as part of the team, thank you for rallying with us… It is also because of you that we announce that the PVL will be the arena that we will continuously hone our skills and characters," the team said.

"We humbly ask for your continuous support. The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers embrace the role to take part in further elevating the standard of how volleyball should be played in our country," it added.

"We look forward to battling against old and new opponents who will never be enemies."

PVL president Ricky Palou confirmed F2 Logistics' move to the professional league, and also made it clear that it is now a full-time member.

"(F2 Logistics is) here to stay," he said in a message to ABS-CBN News.

With F2 Logistics' decision, all active volleyball teams in the country are now in the PVL, while the PSL is left with no active members at the moment.

