Volleyball: PVL targets bubble conference in early 2022

The PVL held its 2021 Open Conference in a bubble in Ilocos Norte. PVL Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) is planning to hold its next conference in the first quarter of 2022, likely in another biosecure "bubble."

PVL president Ricky Palou confirmed on Monday that their original plan to hold another tournament in 2021 has been scrapped, given the COVID-19 situation in the country.

"Looking at the situation and discussing this with all the PVL team owners and managers, we decided to move the next conference to the first quarter of 2022," Palou said in a press conference ahead of the "PVL Moment Awards" presented by Puso Pilipinas.

"We just wanted to make sure that everything will be safe, especially for the players, and the people involved in running the league," he added.

"We think it'll be more practical to move it to the first quarter of 2022. This will also be good for the teams, because it will give them more time to prepare the players for competition," he also said.

The PVL successfully held its Open Conference in a bubble in Ilocos Norte in August, with Chery Tiggo emerging as champions behind the unstoppable 1-2 punch of sisters Jaja and Dindin Santiago.

It was the first competition held by the PVL since the league turned professional in November 2020.

In compliance with government restrictions, the tournament was held in a "bubble," with the teams billeted at the Fort Ilocandia Resort while all games were held in a single venue -- the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center in Bacarra -- with no fans in attendance.

Palou admits that their next conference is likely to follow a similar set-up.

"We really want a set-up where the players are free to move in and out of the venues. But, I don't think the situation by the first quarter of 2022 will allow that," he said. "So we'll probably be looking at a similar set-up, a bubble tournament."

"Right now, we're working on checking out where we can actually have another bubble conference," he added.

Palou did not name possible hosts for the next conference, but he wants their next bubble to be somewhat similar to their set-up in Ilocos. He noted that in Fort Ilocandia, the players had access to a beach and a swimming pool as well as other recreational activities.

"That kind of bubble tournament wasn't too taxing on the players, and we're hoping to find something similar to that next time around," he said.

