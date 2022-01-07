Home  >  Sports

Alyssa Valdez tests positive for COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 07 2022 11:12 AM

Photo from Alyssa Valdez's Instagram account
Photo from Alyssa Valdez's Instagram account

Volleyball star Alyssa Valdez has tested positive for coronavirus, her agency announced.

The V Management Group revealed on Twitter Friday that Valdez, who finished in the top 2 in the ongoing reality series “Pinoy Big Brother,” contracted the coronavirus and has experienced mild symptoms.

“After experiencing some mild symptoms and a confirmatory RT-PCR test, Alyssa tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement said. 

The agency thanked the fans who sent their well-wishes and assured the public that the athlete is following health protocols, including the required quarantine. 

“We'd like to thank those who have sent their well-wishes and prayers her way. Please be rest assured that Alyssa is taking the necessary precautions and will be recovering from home,” it further said. 

Meanwhile, Valdez had a short message on her social media accounts: “Thank you all for the well-wishes!”

Valdez just got out of the “PBB” house on Sunday after finishing in the top 2 with Anji Salvacion.

Read More:  Alyssa Valdez   Alyssa Valdez COVID-19   COVID-19   coronavirus   PBB   Pinoy Big Brother  