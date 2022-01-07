Alyssa Valdez tests positive for COVID-19

Photo from Alyssa Valdez's Instagram account

Volleyball star Alyssa Valdez has tested positive for coronavirus, her agency announced.

The V Management Group revealed on Twitter Friday that Valdez, who finished in the top 2 in the ongoing reality series “Pinoy Big Brother,” contracted the coronavirus and has experienced mild symptoms.

“After experiencing some mild symptoms and a confirmatory RT-PCR test, Alyssa tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement said.

The agency thanked the fans who sent their well-wishes and assured the public that the athlete is following health protocols, including the required quarantine.

Thank you all for the well-wishes! 🙏🏻🤍 https://t.co/k5lgngmDS6 — Alyssa Valdez (@AlyssaValdez2) January 7, 2022

“We'd like to thank those who have sent their well-wishes and prayers her way. Please be rest assured that Alyssa is taking the necessary precautions and will be recovering from home,” it further said.

Meanwhile, Valdez had a short message on her social media accounts: “Thank you all for the well-wishes!”

Valdez just got out of the “PBB” house on Sunday after finishing in the top 2 with Anji Salvacion.