Alyssa Valdez tests positive for COVID-19

Volleyball star Alyssa Valdez has tested positive for coronavirus, her agency announced.
The V Management Group revealed on Twitter Friday that Valdez, who finished in the top 2 in the ongoing reality series “Pinoy Big Brother,” contracted the coronavirus and has experienced mild symptoms.
“After experiencing some mild symptoms and a confirmatory RT-PCR test, Alyssa tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement said.
The agency thanked the fans who sent their well-wishes and assured the public that the athlete is following health protocols, including the required quarantine.
“We'd like to thank those who have sent their well-wishes and prayers her way. Please be rest assured that Alyssa is taking the necessary precautions and will be recovering from home,” it further said.
Meanwhile, Valdez had a short message on her social media accounts: “Thank you all for the well-wishes!”
Valdez just got out of the “PBB” house on Sunday after finishing in the top 2 with Anji Salvacion.