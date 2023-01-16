It was another "comeback is real" moment for Filipino squad Blacklist International as they registered their third straight reverse-sweep win in the Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) Southeast Asia region on Monday.

WHAT A BANGER



We take the 2-1 win against Talon after that marathon match. GGWP!#BlacklistRivalry @RivalrySEA | https://t.co/Z1m7JwELJm pic.twitter.com/HDIkTuBzzK — BLACKLIST INTERNATIONAL 👑 (@BLACKLISTINTL) January 16, 2023

Blacklist kept their top spot in the DPC leaderboards after they disposed of Talon Esports in the second week of the tournament.

Talon took control of the first game and secured the win in 41 minutes of gameplay.

Blacklist, however, hit back in Game 2 and forced a final match for their series.

In what seemed to be a back-and-forth momentum between the two teams, Blacklist managed to turn the tides in their favor in the later parts of the match, eventually reverse-sweeping Talon after almost 67 minutes.

Blacklist International's win against Talon Esports is the third straight time that they reverse-swept their opponents after losing Game 1.

All of Blacklist's past bo3 matchups in the DPC SEA Tour started with Blacklist losing Game 1 and ending with them ultimately winning after Games 2 and 3.

Blacklist is now sharing the top spot with fellow Filipino squad Execration, both having a 3-0 win-loss slate in the DPC SEA standings.

Talon Esports meanwhile dropped to the fifth spot of the tournament, as they recorded a 1-2 win-loss score.

Despite having a base of operations here in the Philippines, Talon Esports is the only team in the whole DPC SEA region that has no Filipino player in its ranks.

Blacklist will face Execration in a battle for the top spot bo3 on January 20, while Talon is set to play against Team SMG on January 18.

Blacklist International roster:

Timothy Randrup - TIMS

Marc Polo Luis Fausto - Raven^

Karl Baldovino - Karl

Carlo Palad - BossKu^

Nico Barcelon - eyyou

Talon Esports roster: