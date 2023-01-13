All-Filipino team Blacklist Rivalry continued to ride its winning momentum as it made quick work of Fnatic in their best-of-3 matchup in the Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) SEA region Friday.

The DPC newcomer team seemingly struggled at the start of their series as they suffered a Game 1 loss against Fnatic in 31 minutes.

Blacklist, however, found its rhythm in Game 2, easily ending the game in only 28 minutes of gameplay. This win is also the current fastest recorded victory in this year's DPC SEA.

Game 3 was breezed through by the Blacklist, eventually sealing Fnatic's hopes of coming back in their series.

With this win, Blacklist has retained its spot at the top of the DPC SEA leaderboards, showing a 2-0 slate together with fellow all-Filipino squad Execration and Malaysia-based team Geek Slate.

Fnatic's loss further pushed them to the bottom of the leaderboards and are now the only team with three straight losses.

The UK and Manila-based team Fnatic features a Filipino-dominated roster, with 4 of their players having Pinoy roots. Their only non-Filipino player is Australian veteran player Damien "kpii" Chok.

Both teams' upcoming matches are on January 16, with Blacklist gearing up against Talong Esports and Fnatic facing Team SMG.

Blacklist Rivalry roster:

Timothy Randrup - TIMS

Marc Polo Luis Fausto - Raven

Karl Baldovino - Karl

Carlo Palad - BossKu^

Nico Barcelon - eyyou

Fnatic roster: