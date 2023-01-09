DOTA: Blacklist caps DPC Day 1 with comeback vs Bleed

Blacklist Rivalry's Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) campaign started Monday with a nail-biter win against fellow newcomer, Bleed Esports.

The all-Filipino team began their best-of-3 matchup Singapore's Bleed Esports with a 44-minute defeat as they tested out the waters of the tournament.

Bleed Esports only needed one more win to secure the victory and sweep their opponents but was unable to do so after Blacklist made quick work of them in Game 2, ending the game a little over 30 minutes.

The Philippines-based team sealed their first BO3 win in the DPC after a slight comeback in their final and deciding game of the series.

With Blacklist Rivalry's win, two all-Filipino teams are currently at the top of the DPC SEA Region standings, after fellow Pinoy team Execration also claimed a victory.

The two teams both have Fnatic as their second opponent in the tournament, with Bleed Esports playing them on January 11 and Blacklist Rivalry facing them on January 13.

Blacklist Rivalry is the DOTA 2 esports team of Tier One Entertainment, the same company handling Mobile Legends: Bang Bang household team Blacklist International.

Bleed Esports is a Singapore-based team that houses Filipino player Prieme Ejay "PlayHard-" Maque.

Blacklist Rivalry roster:

Timothy Randrup - TIMS (Captain)

Marc Polo Luis Fausto - Raven^

Karl Baldovino - Karl

Carlo Palad - BossKu

Nico Barcelon - eyyou

Bleed Esports roster: