Jacob Cortez transfers to La Salle

DLSU-bound Jacob Cortez. File Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.



MANILA – Jacob Cortez has transferred from the NCAA to the UAAP.

The 5-foot-10 guard will be suiting up for De La Salle University, sources confirmed to ABS-CBN News.

He will be following in the footsteps of his father, Mike, who also played for the Green Archers and won two UAAP Championships.

It was just yesterday that the ‘Cool Cub’ announced that he would be leaving San Beda University Red Lions, the squad that he just led to their first NCAA title in five seasons.

"With great difficulty, I have decided that my time as a Red Lion is closing, and would like to officially announce that I will not be playing for San Beda University in their upcoming season," Cortez penned on his social media account.

The one-time NCAA champion, who averaged 15.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 23 games in the league’s 99th season, already addressed rumors regarding his transfer moments after they clinched the title last December.

“There’s interest from La Salle,” acknowledged the former La Salle Green Hills student.

Cortez was already about to play in the UAAP, committing to University of Santo Tomas just before the pandemic hit.

He then transferred and played for San Beda starting in the bubble season in early 2022. He and the Red Lions made the Final Four in his first two seasons, just before their magical championship run in 2023 wherein he put up 13.7 markers, 7.0 boards, and 4.0 dimes in three games.

He is expected to start his UAAP career in Season 88 after he completes his one-year residency.

Cortez has already delivered his promise in Mendiola, and it is now time for him to leave his own legacy over in Vito Cruz.

