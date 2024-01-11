San Beda star Jacob Cortez. Photo by Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – After leading San Beda University to an NCAA title, collegiate basketball star Jacob Cortez is now planning to bring his play to the UAAP.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Cortez announced his plan to switch leagues while thanking the San Beda community.

"With great difficulty, I have decided that my time as a Red Lion is closing, and would like to officially announce that I will not be playing for San Beda University in their upcoming season," Cortez said in his post.

"Challenging, improving, and growing is always my goal, and so I have decided that to achieve this, I need to get out of my comfort zone. With that, I plan to compete in the UAAP," he added.

The 5-foot-10 guard was instrumental in San Beda's campaign in the NCAA Season 99, posting season averages of 15.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.2 steals.

He led San Beda in reclaiming basketball glory by winning its first title since 2018.

Cortez said he had the "best time" in San Beda as he thanked his teammates, coaches, staff, and supporters.

"I have had THE BEST time at San Beda. From playing as a rookie fresh out of high school in an isolating yet invigorating bubble season to helping bring back the crown where it belongs after many have counted San Beda out," Cortez said.

"My teammates, coaches, managers, basketball staff members, classmates, teachers, and the Red Army. Saying thank you is not enough to show my gratitude toward them but I will say it, anyway. Thank you all!"

The now-former Red Lion previously acknowledged that De La Salle University is interested in getting his services for their basketball team.

It was also the alma mater of his father, Mike "Cool Cat" Cortez, who helped La Salle win two UAAP championships in 2000 and 2001.

– With a report from Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News