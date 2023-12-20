How dad Mike's La Salle titles inspired San Beda's Jacob Cortez

San Beda’s “King Lion” Jacob Cortez celebrating SBU’s NCAA Season 99 Men’s Basketball Title. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Jacob Cortez has finally stepped out from the shadows of his father Mike and carved his own legacy.

The 5-foot-11, sweet-shooting guard of the San Beda Red Lions stood out this season en route to their NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball championship win, putting up 15.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 23 games.

The “King Lion" also balled out in the finals against the Mapua Cardinals, tallying 13.7 markers, 7.0 boards, and 4.0 dimes, including a tough performance in Game 2 that saved their season.

For the 21-year-old, it was a fitting ending especially since there were a lot of people who doubted that San Beda will not be making noise in Season 99.

“No one thought we would be here, everyone thought we were rebuilding. We just proved everyone wrong,” said Cortez.

He also lauded his teammates who stepped in for him especially when he got cramps in Game 3.

“Everyone stepped up, especially James Payosing. Ako na nagsabi kay Coach Yuri [Escueta] na kaya nila yan,” he said.

What makes this title even more special for Jacob, however, is that he can now call himself a champion like his father, the "Cool Cat."

“It feels pretty good,” said the younger Cortez.

The elder Cortez has two championships with the Green Archers in the UAAP, having won in 2000 and 2001, and Jacob shared that among his inspirations to become a basketball champion were these two DLSU titles.

“Actually, in my room, I have a picture of him when he was in La Salle. When he made a dunk, I have a picture of him,” said the former La Salle Green Hills student.

“It’s just there every day. He won two championships, and it feels good to finally have one. I told him I finally got one, so it feels great.”

Jacob then expressed his hopes of how he can equal, or even get more championships than his dad.

“I mean, I could still surpass it, right?” he pointed out.

The question is, will he surpass it still with San Beda? Or in Taft Avenue with the Green Archers who are reportedly interested in his services?

