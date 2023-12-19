NCAA Season 99 Men’s Basketball Finals MVP James Payosing. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — James Payosing was among the San Beda Red Lions’ silent killers who primarily had defense as his main weapon.

The 6-foot-2 wingman, however, stepped up in the NCAA Season 99 Finals even more, putting up 9.7 points and 12 boards in three games against Mapua University as they finally reclaimed their throne after five years.

These numbers, while not eye-popping, were enough for Payosing to be hailed as Finals MVP.

It spelled the difference between the two teams especially after Mapua entered both fourth quarters of Games 2 and 3 with the lead and was in the driver’s seat as they looked to end a three-decade title drought and spoiling San Beda’s season.

But before Payosing got this award, he revealed that when he got to Mendiola, he was not even that knowledgeable about organized basketball.

“Si coach [Yuri Escueta] last year, kamot ng ulo. Kasi dumating ako dito sa Manila, wala, talagang zero knowledge ako sa basketball,” Payosing told reporters last Sunday.

Payosing previously played in Davao City for Jose Maria College, and he then shared with ABS-CBN News that it was in JMC where he was discovered by San Beda’s scouts.

“Nag-start nung naglaro ako sa Davao City, sa Jose Maria College. Ni-recruit ako para sa San Beda Red Cubs, kaso, hindi naman ako naglaro kasi nagka-pandemic,” Payonsing revealed.

Even before he got the chance to suit up for San Beda for his first year in Season 98, Payosing suffered another setback that sidelined him in the first round.

“Preseason game last year July, nabali 'yung kanang kamay ko. That’s why hindi ako nakapaglaro ng first round. Kaya this year, bumawi ako.”

In addition to these, the Red Lions were even on the brink of not making this year’s Final Four as they were hanging between the fifth to seventh places in the standings during the latter part of the second round. But Payosing said that these kinds of adversities just make him hungrier.

“Sabi namin, trabaho lang kami. Kung deserve naming makuha ‘tong championship, mabibigay ‘to sa 'min. Halos apat na games [sa Final Four], do-or-die, so 'yun,” he said.

“Sobrang nagaganahan ako 'pag may mga challenges na dumadating sa 'kin. 'Yan 'yung nagpapatibay sa 'kin eh.”

And in Game 3, when San Beda's top gunner Jacob Cortez sat out most of the second half because of cramps, Payosing, who only averaged 7.7 makers and 6.9 boards in the eliminations, delivered 11 points, 14 rebounds, and two steals to help San Beda get back to the top of the NCAA.

What made this even sweeter for Payosing is that he revealed that the Finals MVP plum was the first-ever personal award that he has gotten in his young career.

“Oo eto. Ito 'yung unang award na nakuha ko sa basketball,” said.

“Di ko in-expect na sa ’kin mapupunta ‘to. Bonus lang talaga ‘to”

