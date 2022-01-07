MANILA -- Season 9 of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League in the Philippines will start on Feb. 18, the league announced Thursday evening.

The social media post contained logos of the participating teams, which are the same as Season 8.

The participating teams are:

Blacklist International

Onic PH

Echo PH

Bren Esports

RSG Philippines

TNC Pro Team

Nexplay EVOS

Omega Esports

Blacklist International won Seasons 7 and 8, and will look for a three-peat after securing the world title in December, while M3 runner-up Onic PH seeks a local title using role switches they've done in the world championship.

Meanwhile, Echo PH will bank on a super-team which saw them acquire veteran jungler Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno, Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera and Frediemar "3MarTzy" Serafico.

With the departure of KarlTzy and the hiatus of CJ "Ribo" Ribo, M2 champions Bren Esports will try to fill in the shoes of the veterans.

Some teams such as Nexplay, and Omega Esports have also teased changes in their rosters which will be revealed in the coming days.