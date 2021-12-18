Courtesy: Moonton Games

SINGAPORE—After climbing their way from the lower bracket of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championships (M3), Blacklist International completed their run to the Grand Finals after taking down North America's BloodThirstyKings.

It's familiar territory for the Filipino ML scene, as M2 champions Bren Esports took the same route before winning the title.

Now, head coach Kristoffer "Bon Chan" Ricaplaza hopes the MPL PH Season 8 champions could replicate that, as they booked a showdown with Onic Philippines.

WATCH: As they secure the last M3 Grand Finals slot, Blacklist head coach Bon Chan hopes they could replicate what Bren Esports did in M2. @ABSCBNNews @ABSCBNNewsSport pic.twitter.com/lKwrJa12XU — Angela Coloma (@mac_coloma) December 18, 2021

"Mukhang mare-replicate namin 'yong ginawa ng Bren kung saan nanggaling sila sa lower bracket. At sana, ma-replicate namin 'yong nagawa nila, which is 'yung championship kung saan nanggaling sila sa lower bracket," Bon Chan told reporters after their win against BloodThirstyKings on Saturday.

After a dominant group stage performance by Blacklist, they were sent down the lower bracket after a 3-2 beatdown by BTK.

From there, they faced Onic ID, Brazil's Keyd Stars, RRQ Hoshi, and hometown team EVOS SG before taking down BTK in a vengeful 3-1 win.

For Bon Chan, the loss against BTK served as a wakeup call for the squad.

"Never namin in-expect na mapupunta kami sa mas mahabang route. Akala talaga namin naandoon kami sa shortcut hanggang sa Grand Finals pero thankful pa rin kami na natalo kami sa BTK on the first day of playoffs- dahil doon nagising kami," he said.

Blacklist will face Onic PH in an all-Filipino showdown on Sunday, 5 p.m.