SINGAPORE -- To start their lower bracket campaign in the 3rd Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championships, Blacklist had a baptism of fire of sorts when it faced Onic Indonesia.

The Philippine champions were able to defeat the Indonesian champions behind a 2-1 thriller.

And after sweeping Brazil's Keyd Stars, they went on to sweep another Indonesian squad RRQ Hoshi -- effectively taking out both of Indonesia's representatives in ML:BB's biggest tournament.

But can Blacklist be called "The Indonesian Slayers" or "The Indonesian Killers" with these wins?

Blacklist head coach Kristoffer "Bon Chan" Ricaplaza had an answer to that.

"I think it's the same when they entitled Manny Pacquiao as a Mexican killer, so maybe it's the same to us that we have the title Indonesian killers but so far it's true. So far it's true that we brought them -- I'm sorry for this term but -- we brought them home," Bon Chan told reporters here after their emphatic 3-0 sweep against RRQ Hoshi.

Blacklist will be going up against the winner of the match between Malaysia's Todak and EVOS Singapore on Saturday.

If they win their next match, they will head out to the lower bracket finals on the same day, where they will face the loser of the upper bracket final match between Onic PH and BloodThirstyKings.