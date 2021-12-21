Mobile Legends veterans Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno, Frediemar "3MarTzy" Serafico, and Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera are now in Echo PH. They are also joined by Ashley Marco "Killuash" Cruz, who is returning to professional play after a hiatus. Courtesy: Echo PH.

MANILA - ECHO Philippines will be entering the next season of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional league with a veteran-laden lineup.

Based on a roster reveal video released Tuesday, ECHO Philippines, headlined by former Bren Esports jungler Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno, is also taking in TNC Pro Team player Frediemar "3MarTzy" Serafico, and Nexplay roamer Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera.

This, after much speculation that the veterans are forming a "super team" ahead of Season 9.

"This is gonna be an epic season for us, much more action-packed than the last one. We're on a different vibe right now, and we can't wait to show everyone what we're planning behind the scenes," ECHO Philippines said on the video which revealed the players in an "action movie" manner.

Veteran Ashley Marco "Killuash" Cruz will also make his return to the squad after taking a hiatus when the squad was still called Aura PH.

"I'm back," Killuash, who skipped MPL Season 8, said on Facebook as a reaction to the roster reveal.

KarlTzy, who led Bren Esports to the world championship in January, left Bren Esports following a dismal campaign in MPL - Season 8 that saw them crashing out of playoff contention.

3MarTzy has been a vital cog in TNC Pro Team, formerly called Work Auster Force. TNC was one of the two teams which didn't make it through the playoffs.

Yawi was coming off an MPL Season 8 campaign for Nexplay EVOS, ended the tournament at fourth place -- its best run yet.