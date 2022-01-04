PBA teams can practice in areas under Alert Level 2, such as Batangas, provided they can get permission from the LGU. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- PBA ball clubs can continue training even as the league has postponed its Governors' Cup games for the week due to rising COVID-19 cases.

According to PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, the PBA teams can train in areas under Alert Level 2, provided they can get approval from the local government units of those areas.

"Pwede sila mag-practice, (pero) hindi sa NCR," Marcial told ABS-CBN News.

The National Capital Region is under Alert Level 3 from January 3 to 15, prompting the PBA to postpone its games this week. The league has already written the relevant government agencies, including the IATF and the Games and Amusements Board (GAB), on its next steps in order to keep its tournament going.

"Pwede silang mag-practice sa Batangas. Pero kailangan pa rin ng permission ng LGUs," Marcial further explained. "Kailangan magpaalam ka sa LGUs, hind ka basta-basta pwedeng mag-practice. Magpapaalam at bibigyan ng endorsement."

This is the same set-up that the PBA did in May 2021, ahead of the opening of its Philippine Cup. Back then, several teams trained in Batangas, while Meralco and TNT Tropang GIGA also held camps in bubbles in Ilocos Norte.

Marcial is hopeful that the PBA will be soon given the go-signal to resume the Governors' Cup, although he anticipates that there will be tighter restrictions.

It is possible that the league will have to go back to the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City, where they opened the conference last December 8, and play with no fans in attendance again.

"Pinayagan na kasi tayo dati, last July, 'di ba? Sa Ynares tayo. So 'yun din ang inaasahan ko na payagan din tayo, maski na walang fans," he said.

Under Alert Level 3, contact sports are not allowed, except those in a bubble-type set-up and with approval from the LGU where the games will be held.

