MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) on Monday announced that it has postponed its Governors' Cup games this week, until it hears back from the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) if the league will be allowed to continue its competition.

This, after Metro Manila was placed under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 amid a surge of cases, as well as the possibility of local transmission of the omicron variant.

The PBA sent a letter to GAB on Monday and is hoping for a reply within the coming days. The league will also need the approval of the local government units (LGUs) of the cities where it is holding its games.

Should the GAB allow the PBA to push through with its Governors' Cup, the league will still need a formal approval from the LGU before conducting the games.

The PBA opened the Governors' Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City but returned to the Araneta Coliseum on December 15, with fans allowed at a 50% capacity.

The league was planning to return to the Mall of Asia Arena for the first time in two years on January 15 and 16.

Postponed games for this week are: Magnolia vs. Blackwater and Alaska vs. Meralco on January 5; NorthPort vs. TNT and Rain or Shine vs. NLEX on January 6; Blackwater vs. Ginebra and Meralco vs. Magnolia on January 7; TerraFirma vs. Alaska and San Miguel vs. Phoenix Super LPG on January 8; and NorthPort vs. Meralco and Magnolia vs. TNT on January 9.