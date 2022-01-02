PBA to meet with LGUs, GAB on next steps for league

The PBA welcomed back fans on Dec. 15, 2021. PBA Media Bureau.



MANILA, Philippines -- PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial will meet with officials of the Games and Amusement Board (GAB), as well as the local government units of cities hosting the league, to determine the next steps they should take.

This, as the National Capital Region (NCR) will be placed under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 from Monday until Jan. 15 in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases and the possibility of local transmission of the omicron variant.

The PBA has been holding its games at the Araneta Coliseum with fans in attendance since Dec. 15, 2021.

"I have to talk first sa LGUs at GAB," Marcial told ABS-CBN News in a text message when asked about the PBA's response to the government's move.

Marcial will meet with LGU and GAB officials on Monday.

There are options on the table for the PBA, including a return to the original host of the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup -- the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The conference's first five game days were hosted by the Pasig venue before they got clearance from the Quezon City government to hold games at the Big Dome.

"Dati, Alert (Level) 3 tayo (sa Metro Manila), pinayagan tayo sa Ynares," Marcial noted.

The PBA held its 2020 and 2021 All-Filipino conferences in biosecure "bubbles" in Pampanga to minimize the risk of COVID outbreaks.

The Philippines recorded 3,617 new COVID-19 cases on January 1.

